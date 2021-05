BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man was dragged by his vehicle after it was stolen in the Elmwood Village Monday night.

According to police, around 8:00 p.m. Monday the man found two juveniles in his car which was parked on Elmwood Avenue in the area of Breckenridge Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police say the two juveniles fought with the man and took his key fob and as they started driving away the man was dragged by the vehicle.

No update was given on the condition of the man.