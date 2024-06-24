BPD: Man arrested 123 times since 2006 facing charges for role in 25 incidents since November 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced that a man who has been arrested 123 times since 2006 is facing charges for his role in 25 incidents since November 2022.

According to police, 34-year-old Corey Anthony was arrested on June 19 for 25 incidents of burglary, robbery, and/or larceny at convenience, department, grocery, and retail stores on Amherst Street, Hertel Avenue, and Elmwood Avenue since November 2022.

Police said Anthony has been charged for his role in two robberies, 16 burglaries, and 24 larcenies in that time frame.