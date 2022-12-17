BPD make arrest following execution of search warrant in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Thursday on the first block of Navel Avenue.

The search was executed by the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit, the Buffalo Police SWAT team, HSI, K9-Skip, and K9 Handler Richards.

Police seized four weapons, digital scales, crack cocaine, Hydrocodone, Suboxone, and cash during the search.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Shawneequa Pearson of Buffalo. Pearson is charged with:

