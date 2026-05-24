BPD investigating shooting on Walden Avenue, man in critical condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on Walden Avenue and Harmonia Street Saturday night that left a man in critical condition.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on Walden Avenue and Harmonia Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg. He was taken to ECMC, where he remains in critical condition.

The Gun Violence Unit is investigating and the police ask anyone with information to call or text 911 or the confidential tipline (716) 847-2255.