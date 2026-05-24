Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD investigating shooting on Walden Avenue, man in critical condition

BUFFALO CRIME
WKBW
BUFFALO CRIME
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on Walden Avenue and Harmonia Street Saturday night that left a man in critical condition.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on Walden Avenue and Harmonia Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg. He was taken to ECMC, where he remains in critical condition.

The Gun Violence Unit is investigating and the police ask anyone with information to call or text 911 or the confidential tipline (716) 847-2255.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app