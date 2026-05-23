BPD investigating shooting on 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after two people were shot on the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to police, just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound to the hand. They were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man arrived at ECMC suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Gun Violence Unit is investigating and the police ask anyone with information to call or text 911 or the confidential tipline (716) 847-2255.