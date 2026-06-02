BPD investigating shooting after man shot in the legs and back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the Buffalo General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday evening.

According to police, just after 4 p.m. on Monday, a man arrived at the Buffalo General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and back. His injuries are serious in nature.

The area of the shooting has been identified as Madison and Brown streets.

The Gun Violence Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.