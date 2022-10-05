BPD investigating school bus crash on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Wednesday morning involving a school bus and an SUV.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue.

According to police, one passenger had to be extracted from the SUV by the Buffalo Fire Department. They were taken to ECMC along with another passenger.

Police say no children were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. 7 News will update you as we learn more.