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BPD investigating overnight shooting that left two injured, one in serious condition

BUFFALO CRIME
WKBW
BUFFALO CRIME
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after two people were shot on the 500 block of Howard Street early Sunday morning.

According to police, just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man who was shot in the chest drove himself to ECMC, where he remains in serious condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text 911 or the confidential tipline (716) 847-2255.

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