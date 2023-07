BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police responded to a call just before 5:45 a.m. this morning at Genesee and Fox Streets in Buffalo.

A male was struck by gunfire after engaging in a dispute with another individual.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Anyone with the information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.