BPD investigating fatal stabbing

Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 04, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Coit Street early Sunday.

According to police, a male and a female stabbed each other during an argument on the 200 block of Coit Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the male and female, known to each other, were taken to ECMC where the 25-year-old female later died.

The 34-year-old male is being treated for his injuries while being held in police custody.

This investigation is ongoing. Currently, no charges have been filed.

