BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run on Franklin and Chippewa Street.

Police say a vehicle struck a man and woman as they were crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday. The man and woman were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene and could be a newer black Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.