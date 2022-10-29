Three people shot outside Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting outside Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

Police were called to One Fulton Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, one woman and two men in their 20s were shot inside the parking garage. They were taken to ECMC and are described as stable.

Police say the two men are also in custody and charged with criminal possession of a loaded handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.