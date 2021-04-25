BPD helping neighbors in need with free food

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department continues to try and engage with the communities that it serves.

Officers at C District Headquarters on East Ferry Street held a free food, drive-up distribution event Saturday.

Police handed out a total of 300 boxes of food to people in need.

Officers from C District collected and distributed all of the food.

Similar events are planned in the future.

District Police Chief Al Wright said, "We wish we had more to give out, and this is not the last. We'll be doing this all year round. Anybody that needs assistance can also get a hold of us and if we can bring it to you, any kind of help, we're there for you. This is what we do in the city of Buffalo."