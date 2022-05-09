BPD: four people in custody in connection to pursuit and gun incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four people are in custody in connection to a pursuit and gun incident Monday.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Main and Utica Streets and the vehicle allegedly fled and officers began a pursuit.

Police said during the pursuit one of the individuals was hanging outside the vehicle and allegedly pointed a handgun at the officers.

The pursuit ended on the first block of Oxford Avenue, at least four individuals were taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded according to police.

Charges are pending and no injuries have been reported.