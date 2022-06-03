Watch
BPD: Four individuals in custody in connection to shooting on E. Lovejoy Street

WKBW
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 10:50:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four individuals are in custody in connection to a shooting on E. Lovejoy Street Thursday.

Buffalo police said the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of E. Lovejoy Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. A man was shot and police said he is reported to be stable at ECMC.

Four individuals are in custody and a handgun was recovered.

