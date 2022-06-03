BPD: Four individuals in custody in connection to shooting on E. Lovejoy Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four individuals are in custody in connection to a shooting on E. Lovejoy Street Thursday.
Buffalo police said the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of E. Lovejoy Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. A man was shot and police said he is reported to be stable at ECMC.
Four individuals are in custody and a handgun was recovered.
BREAKING: BPD have 4 individuals in custody in connection with shooting at a 7 Eleven in the 1000 block of East Lovejoy just before 5pm. A handgun was recovered. Male victim in stable condition at ECMC.— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 3, 2022