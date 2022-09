BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Members of the Buffalo Police Department are trying to do some good in one of the communities they serve this weekend.

Officers from the B District Police Station, hosting a special community day Saturday afternoon at the Pratt Willert Community Center.

There was a free backpack giveaway, with each one filled with back to school supplies.

Families also enjoyed a free lunch, live music and plenty of activities for the kids.