BPD: Cash incentive for reporting illegal ATVs working

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say they’re seeing more people call 911 to report illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets, and police are able to get those vehicles off the roadways.

Buffalo Police say they’ve started encouraging the community to call 911 directly to report an illegal ATV or dirt bike riding on a city street, so officers can get to the scene quicker and stop the bikes.

The City of Buffalo also is offering a $100 cash reward to anyone who reports an illegal ATV or dirt bike and those actions leads to the seizure of that bike.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo says in the last month there have been 327 calls for ATVs and dirt bikes riding illegally on city streets. Compare those numbers to last year, where during the same time there were only 112 calls to police. Rinaldo says more calls means more enforcement.

“In the last week we seized six,” he said. “We’ve went a couple weeks where we seized none. It’s still occurring, just not with the same frequency that we saw.”

Captain Jeff Rinaldo says BPD has seized 60 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes since the beginning of this year. If the vehicles are not picked up with the proper paperwork- proving its insured and legally owned, the vehicles are then destroyed so they don’t go back on the streets.

