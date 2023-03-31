BPD captain facing lawsuit for alleged racism will no longer oversee Behavioral Health Team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned that Buffalo Police Department captain Amber Beyer, who is facing a lawsuit for alleged racism, will no longer serve as the Crisis Services Coordinator overseeing the Behavioral Health Team.

The lawsuit was filed last year against Beyer, the Buffalo Police Department, and the City of Buffalo for retaliation, a hostile work environment, and race discrimination.

In February, Officer Katelynn Bolden, Officer Brandon Hawkins and licensed health clinician Erica Seymour sat down with 7 News' Michael Schwartz. Bolden, Hawkins and Seymour discussed that the lawsuit was in response to incidents in May 2022 and September 2022 and accused Beyer of racist remarks and discrimination at work.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia previously told 7 News that when the department became aware of the second allegation in September, Beyer was removed from overseeing the Behavioral Health Team and there was an ongoing internal investigation. On December 2, the commissioner confirmed that Beyer had been suspended.

7 News has learned that Beyer took a plea deal during the arbitration process. According to Gramaglia, "she plead to violating rules and regulations of the department and took a 30 day unpaid suspension."

The commissioner also said that Beyer has to leave her current assignment as Crisis Services Coordinator overseeing the Behavioral Health Team. "Because of the CBA, I don't have the ability to force transfer anyone from their assignment and neither does an arbitrator so that was a part of the plea that she had to leave," said Gramaglia.

According to Gramaglia, Beyer will temporarily be assigned to the commissioner's office and be required to bid into an open position by seniority per the CBA.