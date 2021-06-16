BPD asking for public's assistance identifying people in relation to May homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's assistance identifying people in relation to a May homicide.

A video that showed several individuals was posted to the department's Facebook page Tuesday with the following information:

BPD is looking for the public's help in identifying the people in the video below in relation to a homicide that occurred on May 16th on Grimes St. The victim was 48 year old Thomas Martin. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals pictured below is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

You can view the post and video here.