BPD arrests 13-year-old after allegedly assaulting bartender when refused service

Posted at 3:19 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 15:19:46-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old Buffalo boy was arrested Saturday after an altercation at a bar on the 300 block of Ellicott Street.

Central District police officers responded to a gun call at 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening. Two individuals entered the bar demanding to be served.

When the bartender asked for identification, one of the individuals displayed a pistol before striking the bartender in the head. When officers arrived, the individuals fled the scene.

After a short pursuit on foot, the two individuals were apprehended. A black BB gun was recovered.

The defendant was charged with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of menacing in the second degree.

