BPD arrest Buffalo man after firing at officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police were called to East North and Orange Street around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials on the scene identified an armed individual as 36-year-old Shariff Shadwick of Buffalo.

Shadwick fled the scene while shooting at officers. One policeman fired back.

On Sunday, officers arrested Shadwick just a few blocks away from the incident.

Officers also found a loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson and a loaded .9mm Glock 17 with a high capacity extended magazine.

Shadwick has been charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of an officer, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of a weapon.

“This is the third time in just over three months where individuals have shot at and attempted to murder Buffalo police officers. In these three recent instances, the defendants have all been on parole or probation. This dangerous trend continues to show that previously convicted felons have no fear of the criminal justice system, are willing to carry handguns illegally, and are not afraid to use them against members of our community and police officers. A much stronger stance needs to be taken against those that are driving the violence in our community. I would like to commend the work of Buffalo police officers for taking this individual into custody without further incident."



Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia

Shadwick was on parole at the time of the shooting.