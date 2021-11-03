Watch
BPD announces death of retired police dog, was known as 'Captain of the Dogs'

Buffalo Police Department
Posted at 11:13 AM, Nov 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has announced the death of retired police dog Thor.

Police said Thor was an explosive detection dog/patrol dog and served in Buffalo from March 2009 until his retirement in January 2019.

"In his nearly 10 year career, Thor conducted 532 bomb sweeps, 71 vehicle searches, 102 house searches, 53 building searches and apprehended 36 suspects," a post on the department's Facebook page says.

According to BPD, by tradition police dogs hold a rank one higher than their handler. Thor was partnered with Lt. Salvatore Losi and held the rank of captain, he was known "the Captain of the Dogs."

Thor spent his retirement as the family pet of Lt. Losi and police said he will be sorely missed.

