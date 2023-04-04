BPD: 7 people injured in crash that involved 7 vehicles in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police said seven people were injured in a crash that involved seven vehicles in Downtown Buffalo on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Clinton and Oak Streets.

Police said two vehicles were possibly traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Clinton Street when other vehicles, including two parked vehicles, were struck.

According to police, seven vehicles were involved and seven people were injured. They were all transported to local hospitals, with five going to ECMC, to be treated for various injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time but the investigation is ongoing.