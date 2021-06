BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say one man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in the city's Kingsley neighborhood.

investigators say the 25-year-old man was shot in the leg around 9:15 Tuesday night on Landon Street near Wohlers Avenue. His injuries are not life-threatening.

They believe the shooter opened fire from a moving black vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Buffalo Police Department through its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.