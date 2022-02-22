BPD: 17-year-old shot Sunday brought to ECMC in stolen vehicle later involved in police pursuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police said a 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday and brought to ECMC in a stolen vehicle that was later involved in a police pursuit.

According to police, the teen arrived at ECMC in a vehicle around 10 p.m. after he was shot near Eller Avenue and Heminway Street and he is stable.

Police said the vehicle the 17-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in was determined to be stolen. After leaving the hospital a police pursuit occurred and then the vehicle was pulled over. An officer suffered a broken leg during the pursuit while chasing the suspects on foot.

According to police,four guns were allegedly recovered from the vehicle, including three handguns and an assault rifle. Four individuals are facing weapons possession charges and further charges could be filed including assaulting an officer.