Boy selling Buffalo Bills friendship bracelets to benefit Oishei before Thursday's game

Logan Bittner
WKBW
Logan Bittner, 10, sells friendship bracelets to help children at Oishei Children's Hospital
Logan Bittner
Posted
and last updated

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Logan Bittner is at it again with his Bills friendship bracelets to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital. Actually he's never stopped making them since we first introduced you to the Spencerport boy last year.

On Thursday, September 12 Bittner will be selling his bracelets at Imperial Pizza, which is located at 1035 Abbott Road in Buffalo. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Bracelets are $8. Logan has raised more than $7,000 for OCH.

The event will have a 50/50 raffle. Bills autographs will also be raffled off featuring signed items from Joe Andreessen, Josh Allen, James Cook, Taron Johnson, Christian Benford, Keon Coleman and Greg Rousseau.

Raffles range in price from $5 to 20 each, depending on the item. You can purchase raffle tickets through Venmo @Colin-Bittner-1

All proceeds from raffles go to Oishei.

Bittner, who has teamed up with 26 Shirts to sell his bracelets, has been handing out his Bills friendship bracelets to Bills players. That includes Bills rookie Keon Coleman, in a story that went viral.

