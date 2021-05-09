Watch
Boy seeks generosity, not gifts, for his birthday

Amherst boy collects food donations for Feedmore Western New York
WKBW
Posted at 8:32 PM, May 08, 2021
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young boy from Amherst is proving he is wise well beyond his years.

Nicholas Henry celebrated his 8th birthday Saturday, but instead of asking for gifts or a party, he decided it would be a better idea to collect food for those in need here in our community.

He asked all his family, friends and fellow cub scouts to stop by his home on Elmhurst Road, and drop off food donations for Feedmore Western New York.

This isn't the first time Nicholas used his birthday to give back.

Last year during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he collected money for the homeless during his birthday parade.

Nicholas says his mother is his inspiration.

She is a social worker, and Nicholas says he wants to help people like she does.

