Boy Scouts camps in Niagara, Wyoming Counties sold as part of sex abuse claims settlement

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, shows a detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Posted at 2:04 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 14:04:43-04

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Greater Niagara Frontier Council shared in a letter that two Western New York Boy Scouts camps have been sold to assist the Boy Scouts of America in its bankruptcy settlement, stemming from sex abuse claims from former scouts against scout leaders.

The council says Camp Stonehaven in Ransomville, and Schoellkopf Scout Reservation in Cowlesville are being sold.

Camp Scouthaven in Freedom will still be owned and operated by the Greater Niagara Frontier Council.

Details about how much the camps were sold for are still being finalized with the bankruptcy court.

