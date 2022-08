NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Niagara Falls reported a young boy missing Sunday and now say he has been found safe.

Police said 9-year-old Matice Mathis was missing from the 2700 block of Diamond Park Lane in Niagara Falls.

An update was provided around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and officials said Mathis was located at a home on the 400 block of 9th Street and he was safe and was not in any danger.