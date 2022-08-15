Boy reported missing in Niagara Falls -- UPDATE: Boy found safe

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: Niagara Falls Police say Mathis has been found safe, and is not in any danger.

Police in Niagara Falls have reported a young boy missing. Police say 9-year-old Matice Mathis is from the 2700 block of Diamond Park Lane in Niagara Falls.

Police say Mathis is black, about 4'8" tall with a heavy build, medium skin tone and short curly hair. They believe he was wearing blue cut-off sweatpants and a black tank top.

Police say Mathis was last seen with a BMX-style bicycle, spray-painted green, with a white spray-painted rear tire.

Police say to call 911 or Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4711 if you have any information about his disappearance.

