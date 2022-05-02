Boy George and Culture Club to perform at Artpark on August 31

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Boy George and Culture Club are set to perform at Artpark on August 31.
In the 1980s Boy George and Culture Club had seven-straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S.
The group reunited in 2018 for its "Life Tour" which made a stop at Artpark and was a sold-out show.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Artpark Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.
The prices are listed below:
- Front of Stage (standing room only): $77
- Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $77
- General Admission Bowl (carry-in chairs permitted): $39
- General Admission Lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $20