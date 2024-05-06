Bowling Open in Tonawanda raises money for Roswell

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The 4th annual Russell Salvatore Bowling Open, raising money for Ride for Roswell in Tonawanda.

This event took place Sunday at the Tonawanda Bowling Center on Young Street.

It was a day of strikes, spares and misses that began with a tribute called the 57 Frame Game, which honors the special bond between the late Roswell Roller Mary Hayward, and retired Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

The open also featuring refreshments, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and silent auctions.