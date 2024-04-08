Watch Now
Bowling for a cause in Lackawanna

Bowling fundraiser to help kids with asthma go to summer camp.
Posted at 11:14 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 23:14:29-04

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — Lackawanna setting the stage for a very special bowling fundraiser Sunday.

All of this is to honor the life of Malik Robinson.

The 24 year old passed away from an asthma attack three years ago, but his mother still hosts fundraisers to keep his memory alive.

That includes a bowling event held at Abbott Lanes.

It not only raises money, but helps raise awareness about asthma as well.

All proceeds from the event go to Camp not-a-Wheeze, which is an organization in Arizona that helps children with asthma understand their symptoms, and enjoy a typical summer camp experience.

