Both I-86 Westbound lanes closed in Allegany

Posted at 7:24 AM, Apr 13, 2022
ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Your drive to work Wednesday morning may take longer than normal if you're heading through Cattaraugus County.

The Sheriff's Office says both westbound lanes on I-86 at exit 24 in Allegany are closed due to a tractor trailer rollover. The Sheriff's Office says the driver of the truck is okay.

All traffic is being diverted through a rest stop at the site of the accident.

The Sheriff's Office says there's no indication of what caused the crash, or how long lanes will be closed.

