EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Borderland Music + Arts Festival is returning at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora on September 18 and 19.

Festival organizers say tickets are now on sale and all tickets purchased for 2020 will be honored for 2021.

Tickets for 2-Day General Admission start at $119 and 2-Day VIP tickets start at $269.

You can purchase tickets here.