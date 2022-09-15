Borderland Music and Arts Festival begins on Saturday in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, NY — Borderland Music and Arts Festival kicks off on Saturday, and organizers are preparing for the busiest year yet.

This year's event offers visitors two days of food and drinks, arts and crafts and over 10 hours of live music Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket holders can see over 20 artists from Portugal. The Man, to local bands like Farrow.

Festival goers can also see 13 artists creating works of art at the Art Garage.

Tickets are still available and range from 80 dollars to over 300 dollars.