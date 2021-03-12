Menu

Border protection officers seize over $1.3 million worth of marijuana at Peace Bridge

Marijuana bust at Peace Bridge
Posted at 3:21 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:22:45-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — United States Customs and Border Protection officers seized 665 pounds of marijuana, worth over $1.3 million at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo on Thursday.

According to CBP officers, they seized a cargo shipment that was manifested as "empty plastic bottles" for examination.

When officers inspected the shipment, they found over $1.3 million worth of marijuana in vacuum sealed plastic bags.

“Once again, as a result of the dedication and vigilance of CBP Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo, illegal contraband was prevented from hitting the streets of our great Nation,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “I am fortunate to work alongside such a talented group of individuals."

