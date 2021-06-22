Border patrol agents recover $250,000 worth of marijuana at Whirlpool State Park in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — United States border patrol agents say they recovered packages which included roughly $250,000 worth of marijuana at Whirlpool State Park in Niagara Falls.

According to border patrol agents, a witness reported suspicious activity to New York State Parks Police on June 17 while walking the trail along the lower Niagara River around 2 a.m.

Officials say the witness saw a person dragging what appeared to be multiple plastic wrapped packages.

Investigators say the person who was allegedly dragging those packages then fled the area, leaving the packages behind.

Border patrol agents then tested out the ten packages and uncovered 118 pounds of marijuana.

“This demonstrates the valuable relationship we have with our community and the citizens of Niagara Falls and the importance of being vigilant to suspicious behavior near the border. With their help, our agents and local area partners continue to prevent the illegal smuggling of narcotics, people, weapons, and other contraband into the United States” said Patrol Agent in Charge Brady Waikel, of the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station.

Customs and Border Protection say the incident is under investigation.