SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Spokesperson tells 7 News that an attempt by Border Patrol agents to stop a vehicle in Springville led to a chase.

The incident occurred on July 14 near the Springville Walmart.

7 News received video of the incident, and when reached for comment, a CBP spokesperson said Border Patrol agents were conducting focused immigration enforcement operations and attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver allegedly assaulted agents by ramming a government vehicle and fled.

CBP said agents later located the occupants of the vehicle and they were identified as aliens illegally present in the United States. They were arrested and processed for removal, and the agents were evaluated with no injuries.

WATCH: Border Patrol agents attempt to stop a vehicle in Springville leads to a chase