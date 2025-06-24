NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released by Sen. Chuck Schumer shows 400,000 fewer travelers crossed the U.S./Canada border by car in May 2025 compared to May 2024, a 25 percent decline.

Crossings at the Peace Bridge were down more than 22 percent, while crossings at the Rainbow Bridge declined by nearly 29 percent.

"Business has been down a lot since the border crossings have been down because we've had less tourism," said Chloe, who works at Mario's Pizza in Niagara Falls.

Border crossings at U.S./Canada border down 25 percent, tourism businesses feel impact

"The Canada people are not coming," said Ronzy from Flip Burger. "The bridge…I don't see a lot of people."

"We continue to see a pretty drastic decrease month over month," said Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Western New Yorkers, especially those in the tourism industry, are noticing the absence of Canadian visitors. According to Kaler, border crossings to the region are down 14 percent year to date, with May numbers showing an even steeper 21 percent decline.

"For Buffalo, we really see them as our friends; they're part of our overall family," Kaler said. "We love having Canadians come across."

Visit Buffalo Niagara is actively working on strategies to attract Canadian visitors back to the area.

"We're putting up some billboards of Buffalo loves Canada," Kaler said. "We're looking at the possibility of doing some advertising with Expedia that actually will target Canadians who are looking at the United States as a travel option, and even more specificall,y the possibility that they're looking at Buffalo."

Workers on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls confirmed they've also noticed fewer Canadian tourists.

"Like 50 percent of our customers are Canadian-based," Chloe said.

She added that the drop in foot traffic is affecting their business operations.

"Usually by this time, we would be open like two shifts per day," Chloe said. "I would say we're a little bit behind on that because we haven't had the necessity and labor to do so."

"I think like fear of Border Patrol situation is definitely deterring a lot of tourism," she said.

Ronzy at Flip Burger has observed similar trends.

"This year is different, it's slow, a little slow," Ronzy said.

When asked if he misses Canadian visitors, Ronzy replied, "Of course, of course, all the Canadians come here."

Mary, a Kenyan immigrant visiting Niagara Falls with her husband on their honeymoon, plans to continue their trip into Canada despite concerns.

"I have mixed feelings about it because of what I've been hearing about, you know, people crossing over and coming back," Mary said.

"But I hope everything runs smoothly. I'm hoping to go all the way to Toronto," she added.

As for her experience so far, Mary said: "So far, so good."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.