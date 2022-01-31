Watch
Books donated to Erie County Sheriff's Office to enhance inmate programs

Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 31, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 100 books were donated to the Erie County Sheriff's Office Monday.

The books were donated as a result of a partnership between University District councilman Rasheed Wyatt and community leaders.

The sheriff's office said “Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics” will be distributed to the holding center and the correctional facility and will be available to all incarcerated individuals and reentry programs.

I want to thank the councilman and the community for this great donation. Individuals at the jails are at a low point, and through our programs and services, my administration wishes to provide the tools to take them in a new direction. A direction that does not lead them back to jail. Mr. Kirkwood’s book is an inspirational tool that can help people change and become more resilient.
- Erie County Sheriff John Garcia

