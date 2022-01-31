Books donated to Erie County Sheriff's Office to enhance inmate programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 100 books were donated to the Erie County Sheriff's Office Monday.

The books were donated as a result of a partnership between University District councilman Rasheed Wyatt and community leaders.

The sheriff's office said “Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics” will be distributed to the holding center and the correctional facility and will be available to all incarcerated individuals and reentry programs.