HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local mother says she was blindsided after being told she may have to start paying for services her daughter has relied on for nearly three decades.

79-year-old Henrietta Zito is the sole caregiver for her adult daughter, Jenny, who has developmental disabilities. Zito said Jenny has attended a program through The Arc Erie County two days a week for years.

That routine, she said, was suddenly thrown into question this week.

"A lady from ARC came into my home and told me because Jenny does not have the Medicaid waivers," Zito said. "I have no idea what they are."

Zito said she was told by an ARC representative that her daughter did not have correct Medicaid waivers to be covered. She was told that she would need to pay $55 an hour for Jenny to attend programs.

"Bombshell, after 29 years," she said. "I had never felt as much anger."

Zito said she did not understand why the issue was coming up now or what steps she needed to take.

“I never even heard about these waivers because I certainly would have tried to get them a long time ago,” she said.

Looking for answers, Zito reached out to 7 News.

WATCH: 'Bombshell': Mother says she was blindsided by Arc Erie County coverage issue

'Bombshell': Mother says she was blindsided by Arc Erie County coverage issue

After I reached out to The Arc Erie County about her concerns, Zito said she heard back from the organization on the same day.

"I believe because you called, that is why they called me, and that is why they are trying to appease me," she said.

In a statement, The Arc Erie County said Jenny's services were never at risk of stopping.

The organization said it met with Zito to explain insurance requirements and is now working with her to secure the proper waiver so services can be covered.

The agency also said Jenny is expected to return to the program next week.

For Zito, the situation goes beyond paperwork or policy. She said she wants to make sure her daughter can continue doing what she loves.