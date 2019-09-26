Boisterous bear breaks into Bradford school

BRADFORD, PA (WKBW) — A boisterous bear broke into Fretz Middle School in Bradford, Pennsylvania the evening of September 19th.

Bradford School District officials say the bear charged the door full speed and hit the window frame hard enough to pop the frame out, they believe the bear saw its reflection.

Officials say the bear is seen on video walking through the hallway and looking in doors around 9 p.m. until it appears to see its reflection again and runs out the same way it came in.

"Fretz Middle School is such a great place to learn and grow that even the bears are knocking down the doors to get in!" said superintendent Katherine Pude.

Only custodians were in the building at the time.

No damage was done to the building and the window has since been reinstalled.

The bear has not been seen back in the area since the incident occurred.