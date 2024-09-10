Boil water order, water use restrictions issued in Village of Brocton and Town of Portland

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a water conservation order for all Village of Brocton and Town of Portland customers and a boil water order for all customers on Webster, Ellicott, and Dahlberg Roads due to a water main break Monday afternoon.

Village of Brocton and Town of Portland customers should reduce water usage by 50% until further notice.



Do not use any water outside of your home or business including washing cars, watering lawns, pressure washing, etc.

Limit washing clothes during this period or use a commercially available laundromat.

Use paper plates and disposable silverware to reduce washing dishes.

Only run automatic dishwashers when completely full.

Use less water for baths and take shorter showers.

Do not let water run unnecessarily such as while brushing teeth or shaving.

A boil water order helps kill bacteria and other microbes that could be present.

Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use.

Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing.

Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle do not need boiled or bottled water.

The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed.

The water is safe for laundry.

Water District staff are working to fix this. For more information, you can contact the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614, the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481or check the Health Department website online here.