Boil water order lifted in Fredonia

Taylor Epps
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 12:26:24-04

VILLAGE OF FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A boil water order has been lifted for all Village of Fredonia water customers.

On Sunday, officials announced the water had been tested both Friday and Saturday. Sample results indicated the water throughout the distribution system was safe.

A boil water order was issued Wednesday, just two days after the Chautauqua County Health Department announced a water conservation order had been issued due to maintenance at the water treatment plant.

