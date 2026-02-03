Boil water order lifted for Village of Fredonia, water conservation order remains in place

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The boil water order that was in place for all Village of Fredonia water customers has been lifted, but a mandatory water conservation order remains in place.

According to Chautauqua County officials, the issue at the treatment plant has been corrected and the water main leaks have been repaired.

"Two consecutive days of testing indicate that the water in the distribution system is safe for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, making coffee, etc.," a release says.

Officials said the mandatory water conservation order remains in place because the large water main break and the smaller leaks caused substantial water loss in the system and the water treatment plant is still working to refill the storage tanks.

"All Village of Fredonia water customers — both residential and commercial — must take steps to reduce water usage. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice," a release says.

Officials passed along the following tips to conserve water:



Turn off the faucet while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

Only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Take short showers; turn off water while lathering.

Skip pre-rinsing dishes; most dishwashers can remove food particles and stains without pre-rinsing.

Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils.

Thaw frozen foods in the refrigerator or microwave — not under running water.

Clean vegetables in a bowl of water, not under the tap.

Do not wash vehicles.

Do not fill pools, hot tubs, or other large containers.

Make every toilet flush count. Don’t use the toilet like a garbage can to flush away tissue, etc.

Check for and fix leaks in faucets, toilets, and pipes.

You can find our report on the water main break below.