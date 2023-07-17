Boil water order issued for water customers in Village of Brocton and Town of Portland

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a boil water order and water conservation order for all water customers in the Village of Brocton and water customers that are south of the I-90 in the Town of Portland.

The health department said water pressure is low in several areas of Brocton and Portland, and some customers may not have any water, due to multiple water main breaks that occurred Monday morning. The source of the break has been located and it is in the process of being fixed.

"All water customers in these areas must boil their water until further notice. Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use. Do not drink the water without boiling it first or use bottled water," a release says.

According to the health department, when the water mains lose pressure it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could enter the system, and boiling the water kills bacteria and other microbes that could be present.

After the break has been fixed the system will be flushed and water samples will be collected. Customers will be notified when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria remain in the system.

"Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle do not need boiled or bottled water. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. The water is safe for laundry," a release says.

In addition, the health department is requiring all customers impacted to reduce water usage by 50% to reduce the draw on the storage tank.

The health department said you can do the following to reduce water usage:

