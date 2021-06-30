Boil water order issued for Village of Brocton and Town of Portland

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County has issued a boil water order for all water customers in the Village of Brocton and Town of Portland that live west of Lake Erie State Park.

Officials say all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled first or bottled water should be used. It should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use.

"Water pressure in several areas of Brocton and Portland are very low because of a water main leak that occurred Wednesday morning and it is anticipated that some customers will not have water service. Water District staff have located the source of the leak and are in the process of fixing the problem. All water customers must boil their water until further notice," a release says.

Officials say when the distribution pipes lose pressure the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could enter the system increases. Boiling the water kills the bacteria and other microbes that could be present.

"After the leak has been fixed, Water District staff will flush the system and collect water samples to make sure the water is safe. You will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are present in the system and you no longer need to boil your water. It is anticipated the boil water order will remain in effect until at least Saturday, July 3rd," a release says.

Those with questions or who are looking for more information can call the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614 or the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services at (716) 753-4481.