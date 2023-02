FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department announced Sunday that a boil water order has been issued for all residents in Fredonia until further notice.

The order was issued due to a disruption in the treatment process.

The health department says actions are being taken to correct the problem as soon as possible.

Questions can be directed to the county (716) 753-4481 or the village (716) 679-2307.