VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week the Varysburg Water District in Wyoming County was put under a boil water order and water conservation.

According to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services, on Tuesday morning levels in the storage tank dropped due to a significant leak in the system which resulted in low pressure in the system.

On Friday, officials announced samples were received and results were acceptable and the boil water order and water conservation alert were lifted.